cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $51.41 million and $563,955.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $5,141.21 or 0.10682194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00270040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00081198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00088315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00091651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.87 or 0.00456835 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00185164 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.