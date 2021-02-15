CVCoin Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1,321.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $28,490.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 1,172.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00265570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00087759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00089559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.00431300 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00180983 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

