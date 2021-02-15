CVR Energy (CVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVI stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several research firms recently commented on CVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

