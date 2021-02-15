CVR Partners (UAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $244.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

