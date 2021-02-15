CWV Chain Tops One Day Volume of $15,866.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $15,866.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.00271944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00462640 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00184923 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

