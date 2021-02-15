CyberMiles (CMT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.06 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $16.62 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 95.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.79 or 0.00446285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042854 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,026.48 or 0.99787464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00097478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

