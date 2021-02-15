CyberVein (CVT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.64 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $114.88 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

