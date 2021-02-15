CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of CyrusOne worth $21,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -278.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.