D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.53. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $12.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $84.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

