D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,912 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

NYSE:DHI opened at $82.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

