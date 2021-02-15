DA Davidson Weighs in on eGain Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of eGain in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby expects that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGAN. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

EGAN opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $387.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in eGain by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in eGain by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 143,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in eGain by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in eGain by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

