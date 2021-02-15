DAD (DAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.92 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $28.18 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAD has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.00973358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00053031 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.53 or 0.05239884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018645 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars.

