DAEX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71,735.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $71,735.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01004758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.85 or 0.05211703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

