Dai 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $323.45 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $323.45 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.05 or 0.01012865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.80 or 0.05176397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024899 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,073,650,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,073,650,473 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.