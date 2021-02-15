Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.12 ($74.26).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €0.39 ($0.46) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €64.66 ($76.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.93. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €67.44 ($79.34). The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,229.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

