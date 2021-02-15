Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 17,563 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,785,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 363,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,598,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,599,000 after purchasing an additional 607,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of FE stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

