Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,651 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

XEL opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

