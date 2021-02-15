Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 778 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cintas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Cintas by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $342.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.46 and a 200 day moving average of $335.99. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

