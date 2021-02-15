Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,100 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 39.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

