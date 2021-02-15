Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 416 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $433.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.92 and a 200-day moving average of $457.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

