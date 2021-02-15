Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 650.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $435.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.82. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $441.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,570 shares of company stock valued at $61,385,607. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.13.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

