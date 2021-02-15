Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after buying an additional 39,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 89.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 218,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $56.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

