Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $387.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

