Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 63,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 286,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 31,561 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $8,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

