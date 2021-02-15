Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 28.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,146,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,827 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,731 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 906,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

