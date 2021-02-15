Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 226.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $6,256,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of SEE opened at $44.09 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

