Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

NYSE VAR opened at $176.12 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.54 and a 200-day moving average of $172.57. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,733.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,185 shares of company stock worth $31,767,690 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

