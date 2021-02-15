Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $62,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,683 shares of company stock worth $70,710,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,527.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.74, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,442.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

