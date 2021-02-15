Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,871,434 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,271,000 after purchasing an additional 415,723 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 207,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,218,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. Raymond James boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

STOR stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

