Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Oppenheimer cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $364.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.84.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $330.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.64 and a 200-day moving average of $260.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

