Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Gerdau by 10.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

GGB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.50 on Monday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

