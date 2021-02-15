Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in STERIS by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $183.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

