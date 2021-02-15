Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

