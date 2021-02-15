Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. AJO LP raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after acquiring an additional 402,567 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,248 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 389,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 243,792 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 386,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,217,000 after acquiring an additional 241,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $158.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.53. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $162.60. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

