Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -310.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.