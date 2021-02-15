Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 12,497 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 3,324.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

