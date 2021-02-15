Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 25,304 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 200.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of LNT opened at $48.29 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.