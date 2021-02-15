Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,655 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Paychex by 948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 231,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,474,000 after buying an additional 209,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,716,665. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

