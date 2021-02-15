Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 524 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $252.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.71. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -139.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

