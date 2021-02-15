Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $403.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $404.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.23.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

