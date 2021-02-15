Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT opened at $96.17 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.