Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 11,920 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Xylem by 16.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xylem by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $787,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $99.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

