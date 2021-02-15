Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 13,059 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total transaction of $4,035,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $412.56 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

