Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS opened at $100.13 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In related news, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $788,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,966,863 shares of company stock valued at $146,884,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

