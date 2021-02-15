Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $159.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.35 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

