Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,858 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $780,815,000 after buying an additional 171,430 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average of $145.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

