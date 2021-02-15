DAO Maker (DAO) 1-Day Volume Tops $14.07 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $67.06 million and $14.07 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00008424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00272726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00083289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00090199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00093370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.00403664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00186374 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

DAO Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

