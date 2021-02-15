DAPS Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,034.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $57,034.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.58 or 0.00958642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.93 or 0.05222788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024984 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018345 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,237,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

