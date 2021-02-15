Dash Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $259.28 or 0.00532919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $4.53 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded up 108.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004897 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.02438062 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,975,788 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

