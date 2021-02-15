DATA (DTA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $674,456.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 63.9% against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $674,456.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.45 or 0.00993285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.42 or 0.05196107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

